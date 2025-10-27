ApexToken 價格 (APX)
+0.07%
-2.47%
+4.98%
+4.98%
ApexToken（APX）目前實時價格為 --。過去 24 小時內，APX 的交易價格在 $ 0 至 $ 0 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。APX 的歷史最高價為 $ 0.00208163，歷史最低價為 $ 0。
從短期表現來看，APX 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 +0.07%，過去 24 小時內變動為 -2.47%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 +4.98%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。
ApexToken 的目前市值為 $ 874.20K, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。APX 的流通量為 938.54M，總供應量是 29988638329.92101，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 27.93M。
今天內，ApexToken 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去30天內，ApexToken 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去60天內，ApexToken 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去90天內，ApexToken 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.47%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ApexToken (APX) is the native utility token of the ApexProject, a decentralized ecosystem that integrates artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain technologies. It is designed to support transactions, staking, governance, and rewards across the Apex ecosystem. Through APX, users can participate in community-driven innovation, contribute to decision-making, and access AI-powered services that aim to create a sustainable digital economy.
Launch and Technology
ApexToken was launched in January 2024 on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP20). The token contract provides compatibility with the BNB ecosystem and access to decentralized applications built on that network. The token supply is capped at approximately 29.9 billion APX, with a portion allocated to circulating supply and the remainder distributed through ecosystem incentives, staking, and development initiatives.
The technical foundation of ApexToken connects blockchain transparency with AI-powered models. A central element of this design is the “Neuron” framework—AI-powered nodes that generate decentralized predictions and data analysis. These neurons enable distributed decision-making, moving predictive modeling away from centralized providers toward a more community-governed model.
Mission and Objectives
The mission of ApexProject is to bridge AI and blockchain to encourage community participation and innovation. The project’s objectives focus on: • Democratizing access to AI by integrating predictive modeling into blockchain infrastructure. • Promoting transparent and decentralized governance through token-based voting. • Establishing a sustainable digital economy in which users are rewarded for participation and contribution.
By integrating AI capabilities with decentralized finance, ApexProject aims to address inefficiencies in predictive analytics and create a framework where individuals and organizations can both benefit from and contribute to machine learning outcomes.
Real-World Applications
APX serves as the primary utility token within the Apex ecosystem. Its functions extend across several use cases: • AI-driven predictions: APX powers decentralized platforms where users can access, contribute to, and validate AI models for forecasting across finance, logistics, and other industries. • DeFi participation: Holders can stake APX, provide liquidity, and earn rewards, enabling participation in decentralized financial activities. • Governance: APX enables community members to vote on development proposals, protocol upgrades, and allocation of resources. • Blockchain applications: The token supports integration into supply chain monitoring, digital identity management, and other use cases that benefit from blockchain transparency combined with AI-driven insights.
These applications demonstrate ApexToken’s role as more than a transactional asset, positioning it as a tool for active participation in shaping the ecosystem.
Founders and Team
ApexToken was founded by Abhijith Mani and Muziwandile Arthur, who lead a development team with expertise in blockchain engineering, AI modeling, and decentralized systems. The project benefits from backing by venture capital groups based in the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Europe, providing both financial support and strategic partnerships.
The team’s stated vision is to create an ecosystem where blockchain infrastructure and AI-driven predictions reinforce one another, allowing for open innovation and broader adoption of decentralized technology.
Ecosystem Development
The roadmap for ApexToken includes the expansion of AI-powered Neurons, further integration with DeFi protocols, and broader adoption of APX in real-world applications. The project emphasizes community involvement, encouraging stakeholders to participate in governance, contribute to AI model development, and engage with decentralized applications built on the platform.
By combining blockchain’s transparency with AI’s predictive potential, ApexToken aims to build a digital economy in which incentives and governance are distributed to participants rather than concentrated in centralized entities.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽為市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
ApexToken（APX）在明天、下週、下個月將到達多少 USD 呢？您的 ApexToken（APX）資產在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年後、20 年後價值多少呢？您可以使用我們的價格預測工具來進行 ApexToken 的長期和短期價格預測。
現在就查看 ApexToken 價格預測！
了解 ApexToken（APX）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 APX 代幣的完整經濟學！
|時間 (UTC+8)
|類型
|資訊
|10-26 23:17:37
|行業動態
Bitcoin 反彈超過 $113,000，Ethereum 突破 $4,000
|10-26 19:10:22
|行業動態
受 "PING" 病毒式傳播驅動，x402 交易數量和交易地址激增數十倍
|10-25 15:47:08
|行業動態
數據：持有 100 至 10,000 ETH 的地址在過去一週累積了 218,000 ETH
|10-25 13:34:16
|行業動態
x402 Protocol 每週交易數量週環比增加了 492.63%
|10-25 06:10:28
|行業動態
數據：今年 Bitcoin 在沉睡超過 7 年後甦醒的數量達到了新的歷史最高
|10-24 21:49:00
|行業動態
Base 生態系統中的一些代幣開始上漲，其中 PING、CLANKER 和 VIRTUAL 獲得了最多關注
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
目前熱門備受市場關注的加密貨幣
按交易量計算交易量最大的加密貨幣
最近上市、可供交易的加密貨幣