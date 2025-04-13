Apertum 價格 (APTM)
今天 Apertum (APTM) 的實時價格爲 1.83 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 4.92M USD。APTM 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Apertum 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Apertum 當天價格變化爲 -3.75%
- 其循環供應量爲 2.68M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 APTM兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 APTM 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Apertum 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.07132937422263。
在過去30天內，Apertum 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Apertum 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Apertum 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.07132937422263
|-3.75%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Apertum 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.07%
-3.75%
-9.24%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Apertum is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche, designed to support scalable and efficient decentralized applications (dApps) with a strong focus on long-term sustainability. The network leverages the Avalanche consensus protocol, ensuring high throughput and low-latency transaction finality. Apertum also incorporates an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible architecture, enabling seamless interoperability with Ethereum-based projects and the migration of decentralized applications (dApps) to its platform. The core of the Apertum ecosystem is driven by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), allowing the community to actively participate in protocol governance. This DAO-driven approach ensures that key decisions regarding the platform’s development, upgrades, and ecosystem management are made collaboratively, prioritizing the needs of the users and developers within the network. Apertum’s deflationary model is a key feature that distinguishes it from many other blockchains. Transaction fees are partially burned, reducing the overall supply of APTM tokens over time. This deflationary mechanism helps to increase the scarcity of the token, contributing to its value retention and long-term sustainability. The network has a capped total supply of 2.1 billion APTM tokens, with 2 billion tokens mined through periodic halvings, ensuring predictable and controlled inflation. Since its launch on January 30, 2025, Apertum has seen significant adoption. By Q1 2025, the network surpassed 25,000 unique wallet addresses. The combined trading volume across centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX) exceeded $2 million per day, a clear indication of growing market interest and liquidity. Additionally, several memecoins launched on the Apertum blockchain have seen liquidity surpassing $200,000, demonstrating the platform’s potential for diverse use cases, including community-driven projects. The Apertum network also supports smart contract deployment, empowering developers to create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) across a range of sectors, including finance, gaming, and social platforms. With a focus on scalability and security, Apertum aims to provide a reliable platform for the next generation of digital assets and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Looking ahead, Apertum is committed to expanding its ecosystem and improving the interoperability with other blockchain networks. Future upgrades will focus on enhancing transaction throughput, expanding support for cross-chain operations, and further developing the DAO governance model to empower the community. In summary, Apertum is a scalable, secure, and community-driven Layer 1 blockchain designed to foster innovation in decentralized applications while ensuring long-term sustainability through a deflationary token model.
|1 APTM 兌換 VND
₫46,923.03
|1 APTM 兌換 AUD
A$2.9097
|1 APTM 兌換 GBP
￡1.3908
|1 APTM 兌換 EUR
€1.6104
|1 APTM 兌換 USD
$1.83
|1 APTM 兌換 MYR
RM8.0886
|1 APTM 兌換 TRY
₺69.3936
|1 APTM 兌換 JPY
¥262.6233
|1 APTM 兌換 RUB
₽152.2194
|1 APTM 兌換 INR
₹157.3068
|1 APTM 兌換 IDR
Rp30,499.9878
|1 APTM 兌換 KRW
₩2,599.4235
|1 APTM 兌換 PHP
₱104.6394
|1 APTM 兌換 EGP
￡E.93.8424
|1 APTM 兌換 BRL
R$10.7238
|1 APTM 兌換 CAD
C$2.5254
|1 APTM 兌換 BDT
৳221.8875
|1 APTM 兌換 NGN
₦2,909.3706
|1 APTM 兌換 UAH
₴75.5973
|1 APTM 兌換 VES
Bs129.93
|1 APTM 兌換 PKR
Rs512.0157
|1 APTM 兌換 KZT
₸943.7676
|1 APTM 兌換 THB
฿61.2501
|1 APTM 兌換 TWD
NT$59.2371
|1 APTM 兌換 AED
د.إ6.7161
|1 APTM 兌換 CHF
Fr1.4823
|1 APTM 兌換 HKD
HK$14.1825
|1 APTM 兌換 MAD
.د.م16.9824
|1 APTM 兌換 MXN
$37.149