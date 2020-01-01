APEDOG（APEDOG）資訊

Apedog is one of the first meme tokens launched on the new ApeChain blockchain and is the first token to achieve a centralized exchange listing. The token does not have grand ambitions; the team is simply focused on creating a new website and mobile application to provide market news and data. The project was developed and launched on Ape.Express during the release of the ApeChain blockchain...