Antofy 價格 (ABN)
今天 Antofy (ABN) 的實時價格爲 0.00146445 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.63K USD。ABN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Antofy 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 181.23 USD
- Antofy 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 1.11M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ABN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ABN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Antofy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Antofy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002537213。
在過去60天內，Antofy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001537861。
在過去90天內，Antofy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0002537213
|-17.32%
|60天
|$ -0.0001537861
|-10.50%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Antofy 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-6.72%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Antofy is a blockchain designed from the ground up to solve the current problems faced by existing blockchains. We have reimagined every aspect of the technology, from tokenomics to consensus, to create a fundamentally new distributed system. This documentation is the only reliable source of the Antofy architecture. We are still polishing the system's nuances, so the documentation is constantly updated and supplemented. What makes your project unique? The Antofy Platform is a unified infrastructure platform based on technical, traffic, and ecological resources and will be gradually opened to the blockchain industry. It will make the construction of decentralized applications more efficient and cost-effective, and provide comprehensive empowerment in aspects of promotion, traffic, and resources. The Antofy Platform is an EVM compatible blockchain that solves the biggest problem in the Dapp industry and has 0% transaction fees. The Antofy Platform will provide global developers with a series of diverse, innovative facilities and services. History of your project. Antofy labs started its blockchain granny in 2022 with a vision to become the premier blockchain solution provider, till now we have developed many dApps and Dex platforms and have completed our blockchain testnet. What’s next for your project? We are working on a high TPS Antofy mainnet with 100k TPS tested on local environment. Antofy Team is very much satisficed with the results and soon the mainnet will be updated. What can your token be used for? Antofy (ABN is the native coin that powers the Antofy network and is used to pay for transactions. ABN functions as a utility token and is used to pay for gas fees for transactions on the Antofy blockchain, denominated in gwei. Stakers on the Antofy network earn ABN as their reward for securing the network. ABN is also a cryptocurrency, similar to bitcoin, and can be traded on multiple centralized and decentralized exchanges, or even deposited as collateral to take out loans.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
