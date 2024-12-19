Antfarm Token 價格 (ATF)
今天 Antfarm Token (ATF) 的實時價格爲 0.124162 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.22M USD。ATF 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Antfarm Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 700.64 USD
- Antfarm Token 當天價格變化爲 -10.32%
- 其循環供應量爲 9.83M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ATF兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ATF 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Antfarm Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0142958819831532。
在過去30天內，Antfarm Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0107966557。
在過去60天內，Antfarm Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0227223661。
在過去90天內，Antfarm Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.02193338087038254。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0142958819831532
|-10.32%
|30天
|$ +0.0107966557
|+8.70%
|60天
|$ +0.0227223661
|+18.30%
|90天
|$ +0.02193338087038254
|+21.46%
Antfarm Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.12%
-10.32%
-12.25%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What Is Antfarm Token (ATF)? Antfarm Token (ATF) is an ERC20 token used to pay all swapping fees on Antfarm Finance, a decentralized exchange (DEX) on Ethereum. It was introduced to fit all the needs of the different stakeholders in the ecosystem. What Makes ATF Unique? Being deflationary (15% of the paid fees are burned after every swap) is a core property of the ATF token. This mechanism aims at protecting its holders. With every burn, the value of ATF increases theoretically. Liquidity Providers can claim their fees at any moment, without any impact on the pool value or volume as these fees are paid with the ATF token. This has many advantages: - LPs can further custom their strategy by deciding if they should reinvest their collected fees, diversify into new pools or simply keep them in ATF. By introducing the ATF, we give LPs the ability to create new source of earnings, independently from their initial pool strategy. - Crypto-native projects are incentivised to launch liquidity pools with their own token in the Antfarm ecosystem. It gives them the opportunity to put their stack at work. They can use their collected fees (in ATF) to pay their day-to-day expenses as a company. It prevents them from selling their own token to do so. - For very risky pairs, if one asset value goes to 0, the LPs will lose all their stake in the pair. Thanks to Antfarm's fee system in ATF, even if one of the assets goes to 0, they would be compensated with a certain % from swapping fees. This is a strong risk mitigation. Antfarm is even greater when markets are turbulent! This is when most swappers will be drawn to our pools. As ATF are required to pay for all swapping fees, the demand for ATF will be become substantial in such times.
|1 ATF 兌換 AUD
A$0.1986592
|1 ATF 兌換 GBP
￡0.09808798
|1 ATF 兌換 EUR
€0.11919552
|1 ATF 兌換 USD
$0.124162
|1 ATF 兌換 MYR
RM0.558729
|1 ATF 兌換 TRY
₺4.35436134
|1 ATF 兌換 JPY
¥19.49467562
|1 ATF 兌換 RUB
₽12.88056588
|1 ATF 兌換 INR
₹10.56370296
|1 ATF 兌換 IDR
Rp2,035.44229728
|1 ATF 兌換 PHP
₱7.32928286
|1 ATF 兌換 EGP
￡E.6.3198458
|1 ATF 兌換 BRL
R$0.78346222
|1 ATF 兌換 CAD
C$0.17755166
|1 ATF 兌換 BDT
৳14.837359
|1 ATF 兌換 NGN
₦193.0967424
|1 ATF 兌換 UAH
₴5.21107914
|1 ATF 兌換 VES
Bs6.2081
|1 ATF 兌換 PKR
Rs34.54683488
|1 ATF 兌換 KZT
₸64.90320226
|1 ATF 兌換 THB
฿4.283589
|1 ATF 兌換 TWD
NT$4.05016444
|1 ATF 兌換 CHF
Fr0.11050418
|1 ATF 兌換 HKD
HK$0.96473874
|1 ATF 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.23913676