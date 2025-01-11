Ankr Staked BNB 價格 (ANKRBNB)
今天 Ankr Staked BNB (ANKRBNB) 的實時價格爲 752.18 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ANKRBNB 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Ankr Staked BNB 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 60.36K USD
- Ankr Staked BNB 當天價格變化爲 +0.26%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ANKRBNB兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ANKRBNB 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Ankr Staked BNB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +1.98。
在過去30天內，Ankr Staked BNB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -28.4776852360。
在過去60天內，Ankr Staked BNB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +42.2452870840。
在過去90天內，Ankr Staked BNB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +125.4078004480381。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +1.98
|+0.26%
|30天
|$ -28.4776852360
|-3.78%
|60天
|$ +42.2452870840
|+5.62%
|90天
|$ +125.4078004480381
|+20.01%
Ankr Staked BNB 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.08%
+0.26%
-3.93%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What and why is Binance Liquid Staking? Instant Liquidity Using Ankr Staking is the best way to stake BNB as you can access instant liquidity in the form of the ankrBNB token. Avoiding locking your tokens up with the BNB Chain network is a big advantage — it allows you to use the value of your staked tokens to earn multiple layers of rewards on DeFi platforms and multiply your ROI potential. As Liquid Staking solves the capital inefficiency problem of (Nominated) Proof-of-stake networks, it offers a way to earn additional rewards on your staked BNB, enabling new yield farming strategies, arbitrage trading, lending, and more will all be possible using the value of your staked assets. ankrBNB is a reward-bearing token, meaning that the fair value of 1 ankrBNB token vs. BNB increases over time as staking rewards accumulate. No technical knowledge is required Receive an easier staking experience with no technical knowledge necessary. Liquid Staking makes staking as easy as a swap: exchange your BNB for the reward-bearning ankrBNB token. Enhanced decentralization Our BNB Liquid Staking will not use only Ankr validator nodes to stake the BNB from users. Ankr Staking will select several suitable and reliable BNB Chain validators, making BNB Liquid Staking as decentralized as possible. This means that Ankr will not contribute to giving any party more influence over the BNB Chain network as the BNB will be spread over a wide variety of nodes. Ultimately, the goal is to have Ankr governance decide on the target allocation to different validator nodes. Contribute to the security of the BNB Chain network Staking with BNB Liquid Staking allows you to play an important role in boosting the network’s security as a whole. Ankr’s BNB staking system distributes staked tokens intelligently across the BNB Chain ecosystem to help the network achieve optimal decentralization. Diversity and decentralization of active validators both ensure the network remains as secure as possible.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 AUD
A$1,218.5316
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 GBP
￡609.2658
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 EUR
€729.6146
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 USD
$752.18
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 MYR
RM3,377.2882
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 TRY
₺26,642.2156
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 JPY
¥118,596.2206
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 RUB
₽76,444.0534
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 INR
₹64,830.3942
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 IDR
Rp12,330,817.6992
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 PHP
₱44,378.62
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 EGP
￡E.38,007.6554
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 BRL
R$4,603.3416
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 CAD
C$1,083.1392
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 BDT
৳91,750.9164
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 NGN
₦1,166,164.8284
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 UAH
₴31,802.1704
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 VES
Bs39,865.54
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 PKR
Rs209,459.5646
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 KZT
₸396,925.386
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 THB
฿26,085.6024
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 TWD
NT$24,904.6798
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 CHF
Fr684.4838
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 HKD
HK$5,851.9604
|1 ANKRBNB 兌換 MAD
.د.م7,551.8872