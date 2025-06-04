AngelBlock 價格 (THOL)
今天 AngelBlock (THOL) 的實時價格爲 0.00157612 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 367.64K USD。THOL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
AngelBlock 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- AngelBlock 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 233.26M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 THOL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 THOL 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，AngelBlock 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，AngelBlock 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001411760。
在過去60天內，AngelBlock 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0008870018。
在過去90天內，AngelBlock 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0005422539454182947。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0001411760
|+8.96%
|60天
|$ +0.0008870018
|+56.28%
|90天
|$ -0.0005422539454182947
|-25.59%
AngelBlock 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-6.78%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
AngelBlock is a Crypto and FinTech investment platform connecting investors with noteworthy startups with a focus on early-stage investments. AngelBlock is on its way to creating the largest decentralised venture capital fund for the Crypto, FinTech, and Blockchain space. Their mission is to build a cohesive and synergistic community of investors, supporters and entrepreneurs developing innovation within the blockchain space. AngelBlock will allow Crypto, FinTech, and blockchain start-ups to raise funds and receive support from knowledgeable, experienced professionals solely via their online platform. The Tholos token ($THOL) is the native token for the AngelBlock platform. The Tholos token will have the following utility and functionality: Access to the AngelBlock platform and AngelBlock community Loyalty Tiers – gaining additional privileges, bonuses based on the amount of tokens held in a specific wallet Fundraise Staking Discounted fees or circumvention of platform fees entirely Investor Accreditation Priority listing for startups looking to raise funds Angel Mentorship given to startups post-funding Access to a Tokenized Equity Marketplace OTC desk access & fees Additional forms of raising capital via token Priority deals and exclusive listings Deflationary APY Staking xThol based governance model Community building incentivization The Tholos Token is designed to be always in a state of demand from the platform’s users, on both sides, investors as well as startups looking to raise funds. The token itself will be capped at 400,000,000 Tholos tokens. The idea for the AngelBlock platform was envisioned by Alex Strześniewski, accompanied by co-founders Dawid Wasilewski and Marcin Majchrzak.
|1 THOL 兌換 VND
₫41.4755978
|1 THOL 兌換 AUD
A$0.0024272248
|1 THOL 兌換 GBP
￡0.0011505676
|1 THOL 兌換 EUR
€0.0013712244
|1 THOL 兌換 USD
$0.00157612
|1 THOL 兌換 MYR
RM0.0066827488
|1 THOL 兌換 TRY
₺0.0616578144
|1 THOL 兌換 JPY
¥0.2267721456
|1 THOL 兌換 RUB
₽0.1244661964
|1 THOL 兌換 INR
₹0.1350577228
|1 THOL 兌換 IDR
Rp25.8380286528
|1 THOL 兌換 KRW
₩2.1709634492
|1 THOL 兌換 PHP
₱0.087789884
|1 THOL 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0782701192
|1 THOL 兌換 BRL
R$0.0088735556
|1 THOL 兌換 CAD
C$0.0021592844
|1 THOL 兌換 BDT
৳0.1926649088
|1 THOL 兌換 NGN
₦2.4938473924
|1 THOL 兌換 UAH
₴0.065487786
|1 THOL 兌換 VES
Bs0.15130752
|1 THOL 兌換 PKR
Rs0.4433467948
|1 THOL 兌換 KZT
₸0.8074305148
|1 THOL 兌換 THB
฿0.0514445568
|1 THOL 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0472836
|1 THOL 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0057843604
|1 THOL 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0012924184
|1 THOL 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0123567808
|1 THOL 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0144845428
|1 THOL 兌換 MXN
$0.03034031