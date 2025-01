什麼是AmpereChain (AMPERE)

AmpereChain is globally acknowledged as the fastest blockchain, backed by a decentralized community. It's fueled by the cutting-edge Decentralized QBFT (D-QBFT) consensus algorithm, elevating the AmpereChain (AMPERE) cryptocurrency. As the pioneering EVM public chain with privacy-protected nodes, AmpereChain serves as a resilient platform for diverse decentralized applications. With unparalleled speed, efficiency, privacy, and the highest Transactions Per Second (TPS) in the blockchain world, it leads the way in decentralized technology.

