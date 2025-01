什麼是AMMYI Coin (AMI)

AMMYI Ecosystem (AMI ) creates a synergized place for different audiences that did not interact before, such as inventor, innovators, product designers, manufacturers, technology and innovation enthusiasts, patent holders, creators of ICO and cryptocurrency projects and their backers, or creators of classical capitalizing campaigns and their backers who have never dealt with cryptocurrencies before, authors of their projects and experienced army of advisors, moderators, designers, translators and other specialists all over the World.

AMMYI Coin (AMI) 資源 官網