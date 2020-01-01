ALVA（AA）資訊

What is the project about? DeFi Staking GameFi

What makes your project unique? Alva Supply is Very Limited only 19K AA

History of your project. Alva project is a project that aims to build an innovative and sustainable decentralized ecosystem in the blockchain world. Through the use of blockchain technology and the Binance Smart Chain platform, Alva Project aims to develop DeFi Staking and GameFi applications that will provide benefits to token holders and other users.

What’s next for your project? Alva GameFi “Play to Earn” promotes game incubation and distribution, builds the Alva entertainment metaverse with a variety of games, and creates a new blockchain game financial system, making games not only interesting and enjoyable but also profitable!

What can your token be used for? Staking DeFi Games