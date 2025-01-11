ALTAVA 價格 (TAVA)
今天 ALTAVA (TAVA) 的實時價格爲 0.02162693 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。TAVA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ALTAVA 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.25M USD
- ALTAVA 當天價格變化爲 +1.26%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TAVA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TAVA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ALTAVA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00026846。
在過去30天內，ALTAVA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0042405392。
在過去60天內，ALTAVA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0018100767。
在過去90天內，ALTAVA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.002604432422687492。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00026846
|+1.26%
|30天
|$ -0.0042405392
|-19.60%
|60天
|$ -0.0018100767
|-8.36%
|90天
|$ -0.002604432422687492
|-10.74%
ALTAVA 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.30%
+1.26%
-0.30%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
ALTAVA GROUP is a Singapore-based company with a strong operating presence in South Korea. We build bespoke brand experiences that enrich the evolving World of Expressions in the metaverse and beyond, working across physical and virtual worlds and providing a seamless bridge for both consumers and brands. We have created ALTAVA Worlds of You, a gamified social commerce platform for luxury fashion, to enable multiple expressions of self in the metaverse - to discover, curate, and play. ALTAVA MARKET is an extension of ALTAVA Worlds of You, where consumers can shop, curate, and collect Worlds of Expressions in the form of NFTs for use in the metaverse. ALTAVA is the metaverse of fashion brands, as the luxury-good-gamified- social and e-commerce platform. It brings culture-defining brands into the metaverse through it virtual platforms and access to others. ALTAVA GROUP has built a formidable line of partnerships with the world’s most prestigious fashion brands including PRADA, Burberry, Armani, Bulgari, Balmain, Thom Browne, A.P.C., Moncler, Christopher Kane, Gentle Monster, Miu miu, Sandro, Fabrizio Viti, Maje, Alexa Chung, and many more. 1- ALTAVA Worlds of You: ALTAVA Worlds of You is our gamified social commerce platform for luxury fashion. We believe that people are more than one thing. Self expression and style should never be limited by society, physicality or otherwise. The ALTAVA digital destination exists to enable multiple expressions of self in the metaverse so that people can discover, curate, and play with Worlds of You. 2- ALTAVA Market: ALTAVA Market is where users can buy and trade exclusive premium luxury fashion NFTs and virtual collectibles as either primary or secondary purchases. On the primary market, we will host private auctions on a regular basis where new NFTs are initially released. On the secondary or resale market, purchasers can buy and sell their personally-owned fashion NFTs.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 TAVA 兌換 AUD
A$0.0350356266
|1 TAVA 兌換 GBP
￡0.0175178133
|1 TAVA 兌換 EUR
€0.0209781221
|1 TAVA 兌換 USD
$0.02162693
|1 TAVA 兌換 MYR
RM0.0971049157
|1 TAVA 兌換 TRY
₺0.7660258606
|1 TAVA 兌換 JPY
¥3.4099180531
|1 TAVA 兌換 RUB
₽2.1979448959
|1 TAVA 兌換 INR
₹1.8640250967
|1 TAVA 兌換 IDR
Rp354.5397793392
|1 TAVA 兌換 PHP
₱1.27598887
|1 TAVA 兌換 EGP
￡E.1.0928087729
|1 TAVA 兌換 BRL
R$0.1323568116
|1 TAVA 兌換 CAD
C$0.0311427792
|1 TAVA 兌換 BDT
৳2.6380529214
|1 TAVA 兌換 NGN
₦33.5299597334
|1 TAVA 兌換 UAH
₴0.9143866004
|1 TAVA 兌換 VES
Bs1.14622729
|1 TAVA 兌換 PKR
Rs6.0224511971
|1 TAVA 兌換 KZT
₸11.412530961
|1 TAVA 兌換 THB
฿0.7500219324
|1 TAVA 兌換 TWD
NT$0.7160676523
|1 TAVA 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0196805063
|1 TAVA 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1682575154
|1 TAVA 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.2171343772