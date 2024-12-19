AlphaScan AI 價格 (ASCN)
今天 AlphaScan AI (ASCN) 的實時價格爲 0.00458226 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 225.40K USD。ASCN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
AlphaScan AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 559.06 USD
- AlphaScan AI 當天價格變化爲 -2.52%
- 其循環供應量爲 49.03M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ASCN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ASCN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，AlphaScan AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00011878761081371。
在過去30天內，AlphaScan AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0025476142。
在過去60天內，AlphaScan AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0034863392。
在過去90天內，AlphaScan AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.01746033026677446。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00011878761081371
|-2.52%
|30天
|$ -0.0025476142
|-55.59%
|60天
|$ -0.0034863392
|-76.08%
|90天
|$ -0.01746033026677446
|-79.21%
AlphaScan AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.94%
-2.52%
-19.25%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? AlphaScan is a sentiment (and soon on-chain) analytics platform coupled with a Telegram-based trading bot. It enables users to analyze tokens and projects based on social sentiment (Twitter, Telegram), and then automate trading strategies based on those analytics What makes your project unique? We provide a unique and novel way of analyzing sentiment data for new tokens that no other tool provides. We use several internal algorithms to prioritize accounts & signals on Twitter for that. We are also the only sentiment analytics tool that is providing integrated trading with the analytics tool History of your project. The project started in early 2023 and within 4 months got to over 20k followers on Twitter and over 25k users in the private beta. We also recently concluded our private and public sale, raising a total of $2.1M What’s next for your project? Integrate existing trading solutions and bots, build out our own trading bot solution, and improve analytics features. What can your token be used for? The token is a utility token that will give users access to premium data and certain features, and discounts on the trading bot. In the near future, the token will also be used as a governance token for the decentralized platform.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ASCN 兌換 AUD
A$0.0072857934
|1 ASCN 兌換 GBP
￡0.0036199854
|1 ASCN 兌換 EUR
€0.0043989696
|1 ASCN 兌換 USD
$0.00458226
|1 ASCN 兌換 MYR
RM0.02062017
|1 ASCN 兌換 TRY
₺0.160837326
|1 ASCN 兌換 JPY
¥0.720789498
|1 ASCN 兌換 RUB
₽0.4719269574
|1 ASCN 兌換 INR
₹0.389950326
|1 ASCN 兌換 IDR
Rp75.1190043744
|1 ASCN 兌換 PHP
₱0.2705366304
|1 ASCN 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.2333286792
|1 ASCN 兌換 BRL
R$0.028180899
|1 ASCN 兌換 CAD
C$0.0065526318
|1 ASCN 兌換 BDT
৳0.5476258926
|1 ASCN 兌換 NGN
₦7.1152875054
|1 ASCN 兌換 UAH
₴0.1923632748
|1 ASCN 兌換 VES
Bs0.229113
|1 ASCN 兌換 PKR
Rs1.2752887806
|1 ASCN 兌換 KZT
₸2.404082709
|1 ASCN 兌換 THB
฿0.1583629056
|1 ASCN 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1495649664
|1 ASCN 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0040782114
|1 ASCN 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0356041602
|1 ASCN 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0459600678