ALP 價格 (ALP)
今天 ALP (ALP) 的實時價格爲 0.00154011 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.25M USD。ALP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ALP 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 85.23K USD
- ALP 當天價格變化爲 +36.72%
- 其循環供應量爲 816.40M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ALP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ALP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ALP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00041363。
在過去30天內，ALP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0010046610。
在過去60天內，ALP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，ALP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00041363
|+36.72%
|30天
|$ -0.0010046610
|-65.23%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ALP 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.23%
+36.72%
-43.09%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
ALP Coin is a community-driven parody memecoin built on the Solana blockchain, capturing the spirit of individuality and freedom. Designed to symbolize a movement of bold, independent-minded enthusiasts, ALP Coin represents the passion of those who value personal freedom, resilience, and unconventional thinking. With a playful nod to the nicotine-loving, thrill-seeking, and spirited personalities, ALP Coin embodies the ethos of "anti-woke" alternatives in the digital currency world. As a token that celebrates the daring and autonomous, ALP Coin encourages like-minded individuals to join a decentralized community that celebrates risk, rugged individuality, and the principles of unrestricted expression. While unconnected to any particular organization or figure, ALP Coin brings together a global community of advocates for free thought and empowerment, united under the symbol of $ALP.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ALP 兌換 AUD
A$0.002464176
|1 ALP 兌換 GBP
￡0.0012166869
|1 ALP 兌換 EUR
€0.0014785056
|1 ALP 兌換 USD
$0.00154011
|1 ALP 兌換 MYR
RM0.006930495
|1 ALP 兌換 TRY
₺0.0540116577
|1 ALP 兌換 JPY
¥0.2417664678
|1 ALP 兌換 RUB
₽0.1592165718
|1 ALP 兌換 INR
₹0.1310325588
|1 ALP 兌換 IDR
Rp25.2477008784
|1 ALP 兌換 PHP
₱0.0909126933
|1 ALP 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.078391599
|1 ALP 兌換 BRL
R$0.0097180941
|1 ALP 兌換 CAD
C$0.0022023573
|1 ALP 兌換 BDT
৳0.184043145
|1 ALP 兌換 NGN
₦2.395179072
|1 ALP 兌換 UAH
₴0.0646384167
|1 ALP 兌換 VES
Bs0.0770055
|1 ALP 兌換 PKR
Rs0.4285202064
|1 ALP 兌換 KZT
₸0.8050617003
|1 ALP 兌換 THB
฿0.053133795
|1 ALP 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0502383882
|1 ALP 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0013706979
|1 ALP 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0119666547
|1 ALP 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0153702978