Alman 價格 (ALMAN)
今天 Alman (ALMAN) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 11.76K USD。ALMAN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Alman 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.39 USD
- Alman 當天價格變化爲 +0.23%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.80M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ALMAN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ALMAN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Alman 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Alman 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Alman 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Alman 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.23%
|30天
|$ 0
|-33.81%
|60天
|$ 0
|-7.05%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Alman 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+0.23%
-23.41%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Alman is a cryptocurrency project built on the Solana blockchain, and it aims to create a multi-faceted brand around its token with a strong focus on community and charitable giving. Here’s a breakdown of its key aspects and vision: Vision and Goals Brand Development: Alman isn't just about creating a token; it's about building a recognizable brand. The project plans to establish a presence across various digital platforms, including: Online Store: An e-commerce platform where users can purchase goods and services. The profits generated will support charitable causes. Spotify and Music Content: A Spotify account featuring original music, with the goal of leveraging the token’s branding to gain traction and grow the community. YouTube and Entertainment: A YouTube channel and other entertainment accounts to engage the audience through content, further solidifying the brand’s presence. Charitable Focus: All profits generated from these platforms will be donated to charity. This philanthropic angle is central to Alman’s mission, emphasizing social responsibility and community support. Community Building: Alman aims to build the largest crypto community in Germany. This involves extensive marketing strategies, including guerrilla and viral tactics, to onboard new holders and enthusiasts. The emphasis is on grassroots engagement and creating a strong, active community around the token. Marketing and Outreach Guerrilla Marketing: The project plans to use unconventional marketing strategies to create buzz and attract attention. This could involve street art, viral social media campaigns, and other creative approaches to reach potential users in Germany. Viral Campaigns: Leveraging the power of social media and online platforms to create viral content that promotes the Alman token and its associated brand. This could involve engaging challenges, memes, and collaborations with influencers. Technical and Community Aspects Solana Blockchain: Alman operates on the Solana blockchain, known for its high performance and low transaction costs. This choice of blockchain is intended to support the scalability and efficiency of the project. Community Engagement: Building a strong community is a core focus, and the project will likely involve regular updates, community events, and interactive content to keep users engaged and invested in the token. Overall, Alman aims to create a vibrant ecosystem around its token, blending entertainment, e-commerce, and philanthropy to build a brand with a strong community impact.
