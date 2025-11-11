AllUnity EUR（EURAU）代幣經濟學
AllUnity EUR (EURAU) is a fully regulated euro-denominated stablecoin issued under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). Launched on 31/07/2025, EURAU is designed to offer secure, programmable, and transparent euro liquidity for institutional and retail applications across public blockchain networks.
AllUnity GmbH, the issuer of EURAU, is a German company headquartered in Frankfurt and licensed as an electronic money institution (EMI) by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The company operates as a joint venture between DWS (Deutsche Bank), Flow Traders, and Galaxy Digital. This structure provides a strong institutional foundation for long-term compliance, infrastructure resilience, and adoption across financial markets.
EURAU is fully backed 1:1 by euro-denominated reserves, held with authorized credit institutions (multiple reserve banks) within the European Economic Area. The reserves are safeguarded under strict prudential standards and are not used for lending or investment purposes. On-chain issuance and redemption follow a verified flow with wallet and account whitelisting, designed to align with AML, KYC, and regulatory expectations. Users are able to mint and redeem EURAU through authorized partners and platforms, with an emphasis on transparency and auditability.
Technically, EURAU is deployed initially on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token. Future expansion includes Solana and other EVM-compatible chains. The smart contract architecture ensures upgradability through secure multisig control, subject to internal governance procedures. Minting and burning are controlled by permissioned wallets operated by regulated partners to prevent unauthorized issuance and maintain supply integrity.
The token aims to serve multiple use cases, including digital asset trading, payments, treasury solutions, and on-chain finance (DeFi). EURAU is designed to be accessible to exchanges, market makers, payment institutions, fintechs, and tokenized asset platforms looking to integrate euro liquidity in a compliant manner.
AllUnity maintains active collaborations with infrastructure providers, custodians, and trading venues, including confirmed listings with Gate.io and Bullish.com. The stablecoin plays a foundational role in building a euro-based financial ecosystem on public blockchain infrastructure, while staying fully aligned with European regulatory frameworks.
The project roadmap includes expanding interoperability across additional chains, supporting on/off ramps with banking partners, and enabling programmability for enterprise use cases.
The EURAU token contract address on Ethereum is: 0x4933A85b5b5466Fbaf179F72D3DE273c287EC2c2
AllUnity EUR（EURAU）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 AllUnity EUR（EURAU）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 EURAU 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
EURAU 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 EURAU 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 EURAU 代幣的實時價格吧！
