AllDomains（ALL）資訊

The $ALL Token, the native currency of AllDomains, holds significant importance in shaping the future of the project. It empowers users by granting them influence over the decision-making process and direction of AllDomains. By actively engaging with the platform and contributing to its success, users are rewarded with $ALL tokens, reinforcing the growth and sustainability of the AllDomains ecosystem. This token plays a crucial role in establishing AllDomains as a leading entity in the Web3 industry, offering users a comprehensive platform to manage their digital identities.