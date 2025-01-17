什麼是All Will Retire (AWR)

AWR is a community of people bullish on themselves and that are aping their futures 💎🤲 until retirement. Rather than look inwardly to Crypto Twitter/crypto community to drive value to our holders we look outwardly to develop new age retail demographics that aren't inclined to crypto but rather ideals, values, and identity. AWR markets to this demographic to fulfill their emotional needs around their ideals, values, and identity. In other words we don't want to be a coin created off of a meme - we created AWR to be representative of the cultural fascination of the moment. We are the meme. We are the meme of so many rags to riches stories of others - or of those whose lives after better off because they embraced the "AWR lifestyle."

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

All Will Retire (AWR) 資源 官網