All The Money (ATM) is a community-driven meme token built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The project aims to reward creators, builders, and contributors within the XRP ecosystem while blending humor, utility, and grassroots impact. ATM leverages the speed and efficiency of the XRPL to support digital creators, businesses, and users through a combination of token incentives, virtual experiences, merchandise, and NFTs. It is not just a digital asset, but a cultural movement focused on empowering the community to take ownership of value creation.