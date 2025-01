什麼是Alien Chicken Farm (ACF)

Alien Chicken farm(ACF) is the simplest Play-And-Earn game on the Solana Blockchain and one of the first games on Solana to Go-Live. Alien Chicken Farm is inspired by classic breeding and town-space real-time strategy games ACF players [aka farmers] can earn by: 1. Breeding Chickens and selling them on the marketplace. 2. Collecting and breeding rare Chickens 3. Breeding and Culling Chickens for $FEED tokens that are needed to breed Chickens. Starting in May 2022, the players can buy the Alien Chicken Farm governance token, $ACF, which represents a real slice of the game universe as it has governance rights & dividends built into it. [To be activated in late-2022] ACF is built as a fun and educational way to introduce the world to blockchain and the P2E ecosystem in the simplest gameplay possible.

Alien Chicken Farm (ACF) 資源 官網