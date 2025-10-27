AlgonFX 目前實時價格為 0 USD。跟蹤 ALG 對 USD 實時價格更新、實時圖表、市場市值、24 小時交易量等更多資訊。在 MEXC 輕鬆探索 ALG 價格趨勢。AlgonFX 目前實時價格為 0 USD。跟蹤 ALG 對 USD 實時價格更新、實時圖表、市場市值、24 小時交易量等更多資訊。在 MEXC 輕鬆探索 ALG 價格趨勢。

AlgonFX 價格 (ALG)

未上架

1 ALG 兌換為 USD 的實時價格：

$0.00059663
$0.00059663$0.00059663
-7.30%1D
此幣種數據來自第三方，MEXC 僅作為資料聚合平台。
AlgonFX (ALG) 實時價格圖表
頁面數據最近更新時間：2025-10-27 22:52:36 (UTC+8)

AlgonFX（ALG）價格資訊 (USD)

24 小時價格變化區間：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H最低價
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H最高價

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00107509
$ 0.00107509$ 0.00107509

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.01%

-7.43%

-14.97%

-14.97%

AlgonFX（ALG）目前實時價格為 --。過去 24 小時內，ALG 的交易價格在 $ 0$ 0 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。ALG 的歷史最高價為 $ 0.00107509，歷史最低價為 $ 0

從短期表現來看，ALG 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 +0.01%，過去 24 小時內變動為 -7.43%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 -14.97%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。

AlgonFX（ALG）市場資訊

$ 596.60K
$ 596.60K$ 596.60K

--
----

$ 596.60K
$ 596.60K$ 596.60K

999.94M
999.94M 999.94M

999,944,220.9414437
999,944,220.9414437 999,944,220.9414437

AlgonFX 的目前市值為 $ 596.60K, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。ALG 的流通量為 999.94M，總供應量是 999944220.9414437，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 596.60K

AlgonFX（ALG）價格歷史 USD

今天內，AlgonFX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0
在過去30天內，AlgonFX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0
在過去60天內，AlgonFX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0
在過去90天內，AlgonFX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0-7.43%
30天$ 0+85.98%
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

什麼是AlgonFX (ALG)

The $ALG token acts as the financial layer built on top of AlgonFX. A portion of profits, fees from copy-trading, external client subscriptions, and trading rewards are directed into the Trading Treasury. This treasury is then used to fund buybacks and other token-supportive mechanisms, creating a sustainable flywheel that aligns the success of AlgonFX with the growth of $ALG.

AlgonFX is an algorithmic trading system specialized in the Forex market, primarily focusing on the EUR/USD pair. The strategy has been running live for over two years with proven performance, delivering consistent monthly returns, a strong win rate, and controlled drawdowns. Through Bybit TradFi copy-trading, anyone can connect their account and automatically follow the strategy with a minimum deposit starting from $100.

In short, AlgonFX generates consistent returns through algorithmic trading, while $ALG captures and redistributes the value of this performance, allowing holders to benefit from the system’s growth without directly managing trading accounts.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽為市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

AlgonFX (ALG) 資源

官網

AlgonFX 價格預測 (USD)

AlgonFX（ALG）在明天、下週、下個月將到達多少 USD 呢？您的 AlgonFX（ALG）資產在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年後、20 年後價值多少呢？您可以使用我們的價格預測工具來進行 AlgonFX 的長期和短期價格預測。

現在就查看 AlgonFX 價格預測

ALG 兌換為當地貨幣

AlgonFX（ALG）代幣經濟

了解 AlgonFX（ALG）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 ALG 代幣的完整經濟學

大家還在問：關於 AlgonFX (ALG) 的其他問題

AlgonFX（ALG）今日價格是多少？
ALG 實時價格為 0 USD（以 USD 計），根據最新市場數據實時更新。
目前 ALG 兌 USD 的價格是多少？
目前 ALG 兌 USD 的價格為 $ 0。查看 MEXC 轉換器 獲取準確的幣種兌換信息。
AlgonFX 的市值是多少？
ALG 的市值為 $ 596.60K USD。市值=目前價格 × 流通供應量。市值反映該幣種的總市場價值及其排名。
ALG 的流通供應量是多少？
ALG 的流通供應量為 999.94M USD
ALG 的歷史最高價（ATH）是多少？
ALG 的歷史最高價是 0.00107509 USD
ALG 的歷史最低價（ATL）是多少？
ALG 的歷史最低價是 0 USD
ALG 的交易量是多少？
ALG 的 24 小時實時交易量為 -- USD
ALG 今年會漲嗎？
ALG 是否會上漲取決於市場行情及項目發展。查看 ALG 價格預測 獲取更深入的分析。
AlgonFX（ALG）重要行業更新

時間 (UTC+8)類型資訊
10-26 23:17:37行業動態
Bitcoin 反彈超過 $113,000，Ethereum 突破 $4,000
10-26 19:10:22行業動態
受 "PING" 病毒式傳播驅動，x402 交易數量和交易地址激增數十倍
10-25 15:47:08行業動態
數據：持有 100 至 10,000 ETH 的地址在過去一週累積了 218,000 ETH
10-25 13:34:16行業動態
x402 Protocol 每週交易數量週環比增加了 492.63%
10-25 06:10:28行業動態
數據：今年 Bitcoin 在沉睡超過 7 年後甦醒的數量達到了新的歷史最高
10-24 21:49:00行業動態
Base 生態系統中的一些代幣開始上漲，其中 PING、CLANKER 和 VIRTUAL 獲得了最多關注

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

