什麼是Algomint (GOMINT)

Algomint launched on mainnet on 22nd November 2021 by a team of entrepreneurs, technologists, and business developers based in Australia, Canada, India, and Europe. It is currently a centralised bridge storing BTC and ETH in custody Copper.co, while minting synthetic assets on Algorand. The team has launched its governance token goMINT on 30 Mar 2022 on 3 Algorand DEXes, including Tinyman, PACT, AlgoFi. Next on the roadmap include USD and gold tokens, stable coin baskets, aggregation and arbitrage capabilities, essentially building the bridge into a multi-chain liquidity network.

