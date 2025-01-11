ALEXIS 價格 (ALEXIS)
今天 ALEXIS (ALEXIS) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 11.81K USD。ALEXIS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ALEXIS 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 17.55 USD
- ALEXIS 當天價格變化爲 -2.67%
- 其循環供應量爲 335.20M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ALEXIS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ALEXIS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ALEXIS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，ALEXIS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，ALEXIS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，ALEXIS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.67%
|30天
|$ 0
|-69.26%
|60天
|$ 0
|-67.46%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ALEXIS 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-2.67%
-14.74%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Alexis Texas Token Overview: The Alexis Texas Token is a cryptocurrency project that aims to demonstrate the potential of celebrity-endorsed tokens managed with transparency and integrity. The project is spearheaded by Alexis Texas and Fred Frenchy (her manager / business partner), who collectively ensure the responsible handling and distribution of the tokens. Token Management: Ownership: The majority of the tokens are held by Alexis and her manager. There is no dedicated development team, with both Alexis and Frenchy overseeing the project's operations. Transparency: To ensure transparency and trust, the token holdings are audited daily by a reputable third-party auditor. This rigorous auditing process provides assurance to the token holders about the accurate and fair distribution of the tokens. Purpose and Benefits: Demonstration of Integrity. The main goal of the Alexis Texas Token is to set a standard in the cryptocurrency world for how celebrity tokens can be managed effectively and ethically. Special Perks: Holders of the Alexis Texas Token will have access to exclusive perks. These perks may include unique experiences, merchandise, or other benefits directly associated with Alexis Texas, adding intrinsic value to the token beyond its financial worth. There can be also more utilities coming in the future as the team develops on the token.
