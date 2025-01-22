Akita Inu ASA 價格 (AKTA)
今天 Akita Inu ASA (AKTA) 的實時價格爲 0.00210475 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。AKTA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Akita Inu ASA 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.71K USD
- Akita Inu ASA 當天價格變化爲 -3.28%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AKTA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AKTA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Akita Inu ASA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Akita Inu ASA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003881445。
在過去60天內，Akita Inu ASA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0005242246。
在過去90天內，Akita Inu ASA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0013865771871581913。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.28%
|30天
|$ -0.0003881445
|-18.44%
|60天
|$ -0.0005242246
|-24.90%
|90天
|$ +0.0013865771871581913
|+193.07%
Akita Inu ASA 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.34%
-3.28%
-4.36%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is Akita Inu (AKTA)? Akita Inu (AKTA) is a community-building token on the Algorand blockchain that aims to drive adoption of and engagement with the Algorand ecosystem. It hopes to achieve this goal by: 1) Building a strong community of users and developers within the Algorand ecosystem, 2) Forging and facilitating collaborations between ecosystem projects and creators, 3) Raising funds for charities and shelters that help animals in need, and 4) Creating a suite of open-source Web3 tools that support ecosystem members and allow them to interact more effectively with the Algorand community as a whole. Upon release, all of the dApps within the latter DeFi suite will feature Akita Inu (AKTA) as their native token. Akita Inu is also responsible for the Akita Kennel Club (AKC), a collection of one thousand unique NFTs that grant holders access to the Akita Kennel Club and a range of members-only benefits. Ten percent of all revenues from primary sales are donated to animal charities. How Many AKTA Tokens are there in Circulation? Akita Inu launched on October 26, 2021 with 1 billion tokens created at genesis. Of these, 40% (400MM) were airdropped to the Algorand community; 35% (350MM) were used to provide liquidity on the Tinyman exchange; 20% (200MM) were retained for the Community Development Fund; and 5% (50MM) were reserved for the Founder’s Wallet. According to the Akita Inu team, tokens in the Founder’s Wallet will not be touched for at least twelve months after genesis. Who is Responsible for Akita Inu? Akita Inu is the brainchild of Founder & CEO Ryan Roberts, a project manager and veteran cryptocurrency investor who has been involved in the crypto space for over a decade. Before founding Akita Inu, he was also active as an NFT developer on the WAX, Ethereum and Algorand blockchains. Development of the Akita Inu project is driven by a transatlantic team whose skill sets include smart contract development, web development, marketing and graphic desig
