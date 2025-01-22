Akashalife 價格 (AK1111)
今天 Akashalife (AK1111) 的實時價格爲 0.323849 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。AK1111 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Akashalife 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 91.58K USD
- Akashalife 當天價格變化爲 +15.11%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AK1111兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AK1111 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Akashalife 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.04250452。
在過去30天內，Akashalife 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0230719095。
在過去60天內，Akashalife 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0798777444。
在過去90天內，Akashalife 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0298860720726082。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.04250452
|+15.11%
|30天
|$ +0.0230719095
|+7.12%
|60天
|$ -0.0798777444
|-24.66%
|90天
|$ +0.0298860720726082
|+10.17%
Akashalife 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.63%
+15.11%
-12.56%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Akasha Project draws a parallel between the creation of the universe, as depicted in Genesis, and the development of technology, emphasizing interconnectedness and purpose. Just as God created the cosmos, Akasha aims to create a unified digital ecosystem. The project is built on the concept of a universal life force, known as Akasha, which is akin to the Holy Spirit and other spiritual energies. Akasha technology functions as an invisible, seamless layer connecting Web1, Web2, Web3, and traditional systems, making digital interactions feel as natural as breathing. The project’s vision extends beyond blockchain, aiming to unify all aspects of life and commerce, eliminating barriers between traditional finance and decentralized systems. Over six years, with 60 senior developers, the technology has evolved to offer effortless interoperability and accessibility for all users. The roadmap focuses on global adoption, aiming to generate $300 million in liquidity and bring thousands of new wallets into the ecosystem, creating a truly interconnected world where finance and technology merge seamlessly.
|1 AK1111 兌換 AUD
A$0.51491991
|1 AK1111 兌換 GBP
￡0.26231769
|1 AK1111 兌換 EUR
€0.31089504
|1 AK1111 兌換 USD
$0.323849
|1 AK1111 兌換 MYR
RM1.43788956
