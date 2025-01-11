Aittcoin 價格 (AITT)
今天 Aittcoin (AITT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 34.99K USD。AITT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Aittcoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 637.84 USD
- Aittcoin 當天價格變化爲 +0.88%
- 其循環供應量爲 7.88B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AITT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AITT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Aittcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Aittcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Aittcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Aittcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.88%
|30天
|$ 0
|+2.35%
|60天
|$ 0
|+47.09%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Aittcoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.00%
+0.88%
-10.68%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Artificial Intelligence Transaction Token (AITT) is a pioneering digital asset designed to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) with the aim of making AI technologies accessible to everyone, irrespective of their location or economic standing. This initiative underscores the project's vision of leveraging blockchain to democratize access to AI, thereby promoting a culture where AI technology serves the greater good and contributes to solving some of the most pressing challenges of our time. By creating an ecosystem that connects AI resources and services through AITT tokens, the project facilitates an innovative platform for the purchase, sale, and exchange of AI capabilities, ensuring that the transformative power of AI is leveraged for the benefit of humanity at large. Furthermore, AITT stands out by embodying the EUC philosophy—Empower Blockchain, Unleash AI Potential, Create Brighter Life. This philosophy is a testament to the project's commitment to leveraging technology for a brighter, more equitable future. The AITT token system is designed to expedite transactions, enhance accessibility to AI services, and promote a sustainable and equitable development of the AI and blockchain sectors. Through initiatives like the community public welfare compute power initiative and the integration of GenAI APIs, AITT not only aims to make advanced AI resources widely available but also to inspire a culture of innovation, collaboration, and social responsibility within the tech community.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 AITT 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 AITT 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 AITT 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 AITT 兌換 USD
$--
|1 AITT 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 AITT 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 AITT 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 AITT 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 AITT 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 AITT 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 AITT 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 AITT 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 AITT 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 AITT 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 AITT 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 AITT 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 AITT 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 AITT 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 AITT 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 AITT 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 AITT 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 AITT 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 AITT 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 AITT 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 AITT 兌換 MAD
.د.م--