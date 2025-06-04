AIR3 AIRewardrop 價格 (AIR3)
今天 AIR3 AIRewardrop (AIR3) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 336.22K USD。AIR3 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
AIR3 AIRewardrop 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- AIR3 AIRewardrop 當天價格變化爲 +3.97%
- 其循環供應量爲 971.89M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AIR3兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AIR3 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，AIR3 AIRewardrop 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，AIR3 AIRewardrop 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，AIR3 AIRewardrop 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，AIR3 AIRewardrop 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.97%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
AIR3 AIRewardrop 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.02%
+3.97%
+19.65%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
AIR3 is an autonomous AI Agent created by AIRewardrop to revolutionize how traders, investors and crypto enthusiasts interact with markets and communities. At its core, AIR3 constantly analyzes thousands of real-time data points from price feeds and on-chain metrics to social sentiment across X, Telegram and Discord and transforms that raw information into clear, actionable insights. Every day AIR3 automatically posts market highlights on X, answers live questions in Telegram groups, and streams detailed technical analysis on Twitch and YouTube. Its voice is powered by advanced text-to-speech technology, and soon it will appear as a fully expressive Metahuman avatar in Unreal Engine 5, reacting to market moves in real time and guiding viewers through charts and news. The $AIR3 token brings true utility to holders. By staking or burning tokens users unlock premium AI tools such as custom trading bots, extended message memory, priority access to on-chain alerts and direct interaction with the AI Agent inside their own Telegram or Discord servers. Free features include daily recap messages, basic sentiment scores and community polls. Premium features deliver deeper context, faster executions and personalized strategies. A highlight of the ecosystem is the AI Master Trainer program. This gamified experience invites users to complete challenges, share feedback and participate in training tasks that sharpen AIR3’s algorithms. Top performers earn AIR3 tokens, whitelist spots for special airdrops and early access to upcoming releases. Every interaction makes AIR3 smarter and more responsive. Looking ahead, AIR3 will expand across multiple blockchains, integrate real-time order execution and launch an AI-driven trading bot with transparent on-chain proof of each transaction. Socially, AIR3 will host live Q&A sessions, collaborate with influencers, and publish joint research reports. As the Metahuman avatar goes on tour across livestream platforms, viewers can expect immersive 3D experiences, interactive chart overlays and instant voice-driven trading commands. In short, AIR3 combines cutting-edge AI, decentralized finance and community engagement into a single, evolving agent. It operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as both a market analyst and a friendly companion in the fast-moving world of crypto. Whether you are a casual observer, a professional trader or a developer building the next generation of DeFi apps, AIR3 brings intelligence, automation and human-like interaction to every step of your journey.
