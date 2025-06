什麼是Aiki (AIKI)

Aiki is a Solana-based protocol that turns a simple “guess-the-character” game into an on-chain engine for training a sovereign artificial-intelligence model. Players pay a small, rising fee to ask yes/no questions; 80 % of each round’s pool goes to the first correct guess, 10 % seeds the next pot, and 10 % flows into a DAO-controlled master pool that funds audits, bug bounties, and future development. Every fee transaction automatically buys and burns $AIKI, creating continuous deflation, while every interaction is recorded as immutable data that improves the AI. Staking $AIKI grants governance rights over game parameters, treasury use, and new product launches, giving the community full control of the ecosystem’s evolution.

