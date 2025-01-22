AICrew 價格 (AICR)
今天 AICrew (AICR) 的實時價格爲 0.02284513 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。AICR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
AICrew 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.45 USD
- AICrew 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AICR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AICR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，AICrew 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，AICrew 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0026028324。
在過去60天內，AICrew 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0031299016。
在過去90天內，AICrew 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0026028324
|-11.39%
|60天
|$ -0.0031299016
|-13.70%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
AICrew 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-10.25%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? AICrew is an innovative platform that aims to empower content creators and artists by providing a comprehensive suite of tools and a vibrant social ecosystem. With a focus on fostering creativity and enabling artistic expression, AICrew offers a collection of essential tools for various media formats, including images, videos, audio, and text. Moreover, AICrew has taken a unique step by introducing the Cyber Valkyries NFT Collection, which offers exclusive benefits to its owners and showcases the exceptional artistic potential of AI What makes your project unique? 1. With the help of the smartest AI technology, AICrew has all the essential tools for media of image or video format - from generating and editing to upscaling 2. Ecosystem for creators Limitless features, extensions, and integrations for media creators to craft, visualize, refine, and publish their creations - Mockup and template library - Social channels for creators - NFTs generators - Image to printings - Auto publishing History of your project. AICrew published the whitepaper in 2022. The social media of AICrew was created on March, 2023 and started Marketing campaign then announced partnerships. The token was listed on August 18, 2023 What’s next for your project? - Product & Platform Enhancement: We'll release new features and continue to optimize our platform based on user feedback and technological advancements. - Community Expansion: We'll host a series of webinars, AMAs, and community events to educate potential users What can your token be used for? - Gain access to exclusive community events - Gain access to AI ecosystem - Staking for passive income - Revenue sharing
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
