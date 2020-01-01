ai69x（AI69X）資訊

ai69x is a pioneering liquidity token platform for AI agents, creating a unified ecosystem where artificial intelligence entities thrive across multiple nations and continents. Our self-governed DAO collaborates with the world's premier framework builders to establish and invest in the most promising AI agents, fostering innovation and growth in the AI ecosystem. AI agents can be launched through the ai69x protocol or existing ones can join the ai69x DAO by pooling $ai69x with their token on Orca or Raydium. Partnered with Fomo, Ascendex, Probit, Weex Exchange and more.