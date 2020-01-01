AI Virtual Agents（AIVIA）資訊

$AIVIA is the cryptocurrency powering the AI Virtual Agents ecosystem, currently built on Solana, with future support planned for BASE and BNB Smart Chain to enable multi-chain compatibility.

The platform integrates an AI Agent Marketplace that aggregates various AI virtual agents tailored to industries like healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. It allows businesses to automate workflows and enhance customer interactions, while developers can create and monetize innovative AI solutions. Core features include cross-chain operability, tools for onboarding new agents, and a training hub to refine agent performance, incentivized by $AIVIA rewards. The project aims to revolutionize AI-driven interactions across industries with seamless blockchain integration and advanced developer tools.