AI ROCKET by Virtuals（ROCKET）代幣經濟學

深入了解 AI ROCKET by Virtuals（ROCKET），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
USD

AI ROCKET by Virtuals（ROCKET）資訊

AI Rocket is an AI-agent terminal designed to be the ultimate AI, ruling over other AIs in the crypto space. Daily alpha detection. Multi-lingual AI.

Here’s what makes AI ROCKET the ultimate degen toolkit:

  1. Alpha Detection: Predict the Future, Today Why wait for trends to blow up when you can see them forming?

What We Scrape: Twitter mentions, Telegram chatter, retweets, likes, and message spikes.

How We Detect: Advanced AI identifies patterns and highlights projects and narratives gaining traction.

The Edge: Spot trends 3-7 days ahead of the herd.

No more guessing. No more FOMO. You’re the one creating the FOMO.

  1. Due Diligence Tool: Analyze Like a Pro DYOR? We made it so easy, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

What We Track:

Website Traffic: Is the project gaining attention?

Telegram Engagement: Are members active, or is it just bot city?

Twitter Metrics: Growth in followers, mentions, and interaction rates.

Output: A consolidated, no-nonsense report detailing a project’s social momentum.

Whether you’re deciding to ape in or pass, this tool ensures you’re making data-driven moves.

  1. Daily Narratives: Stay Ahead of the Meta Narratives drive markets. Period. AI ROCKET keeps you at the forefront.

Sources:

Google Trends data.

Sector-specific market cap growth.

Keyword spikes across crypto platforms.

Output: Daily updates on emerging narratives and categories gaining traction.

Be the first to know when a sector like AI tokens or ZK-rollups starts popping. You won’t just ride the wave—you’ll lead it.

  1. Automated Social Exposure: Build Clout on Autopilot Why grind for engagement when you can automate it?

How It Works:

AI auto-replies to Twitter mentions with contextually relevant messages.

Boosts visibility and interaction while making you look like a pro.

The Result:

More engagement.

More followers.

More clout.

Your social presence will go from zero to hero without breaking a sweat.

幣種官網：
https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/12722
幣種白皮書：
https://ai-rocket.gitbook.io/docs

AI ROCKET by Virtuals（ROCKET）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 AI ROCKET by Virtuals（ROCKET）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 742.84K
$ 742.84K$ 742.84K
總供應量：
$ 998.77M
$ 998.77M$ 998.77M
流通量：
$ 786.44M
$ 786.44M$ 786.44M
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 943.40K
$ 943.40K$ 943.40K
最高價：
$ 0.02364412
$ 0.02364412$ 0.02364412
最低價：
$ 0.00017583
$ 0.00017583$ 0.00017583
目前價格：
$ 0.00094456
$ 0.00094456$ 0.00094456

AI ROCKET by Virtuals（ROCKET）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 AI ROCKET by Virtuals（ROCKET）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 ROCKET 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

ROCKET 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 ROCKET 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 ROCKET 代幣的實時價格吧！

ROCKET 價格預測

想知道 ROCKET 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 ROCKET 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。

為什麼選擇 MEXC？

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。