AI Market Compass 價格 (AIM)
今天 AI Market Compass (AIM) 的實時價格爲 0.053916 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.13M USD。AIM 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
AI Market Compass 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 83.72K USD
- AI Market Compass 當天價格變化爲 -25.46%
- 其循環供應量爲 39.54M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AIM兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AIM 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，AI Market Compass 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.01841978666019948。
在過去30天內，AI Market Compass 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0569213371。
在過去60天內，AI Market Compass 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0390818860。
在過去90天內，AI Market Compass 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0184889201702296。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.01841978666019948
|-25.46%
|30天
|$ +0.0569213371
|+105.57%
|60天
|$ +0.0390818860
|+72.49%
|90天
|$ +0.0184889201702296
|+52.19%
AI Market Compass 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.26%
-25.46%
-6.04%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Market Compass is an AI-driven search layer for Web3, utilizing AI and Big Data to analyze market sentiment and predict trends. At launch, Market Compass gathers data from X (formerly Twitter) and web scraping using Commune AI's Subnet 17. The Challenge of Early Identification of High-Potential Blockchain Technologies In the fast-paced world of blockchain technologies, identifying high-potential projects at an early stage presents a significant challenge for investors. Market trends can shift rapidly, and distinguishing between fleeting fads and genuine innovations requires a deep understanding of the underlying technologies and market dynamics. At Market Compass, we recognize this challenge and are driven by the desire to provide investors with the tools and insights they need to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Harnessing Collective Intelligence of Online Communities for Signal Detection Online communities play a crucial role in shaping the narrative and direction of the blockchain industry. From social media platforms to discussion forums and messaging channels, these communities are hubs of collective intelligence, where valuable insights and signals can be gleaned from the conversations, opinions, and sentiments of participants. At Market Compass, we leverage advanced data gathering and analysis techniques to harness the collective intelligence of online communities for signal detection, enabling investors to uncover hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions.
