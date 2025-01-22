Agritech 價格 (AGT)
今天 Agritech (AGT) 的實時價格爲 0.01270896 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。AGT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Agritech 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.45K USD
- Agritech 當天價格變化爲 -0.73%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AGT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AGT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Agritech 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Agritech 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0005211131。
在過去60天內，Agritech 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000619142。
在過去90天內，Agritech 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00236821122726614。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.73%
|30天
|$ -0.0005211131
|-4.10%
|60天
|$ -0.0000619142
|-0.48%
|90天
|$ -0.00236821122726614
|-15.70%
Agritech 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.20%
-0.73%
-6.30%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? AGRITECH is a blockchain project aimed at addressing the global food security problem in the $15 trillion agriculture sector. It integrates agriculture, blockchain, Web3, and AI technology in a single platform. The project uses proprietary traceability and peer-to-peer marketplace technology to connect producers and suppliers with customers globally, ensuring sustainable and scalable supply lines while mitigating fraud and scams. What makes your project unique? AGRITECH is unique because it combines blockchain, Web3, and AI to tackle the global food security problem. The project follows a decentralized wealth model, allowing communities to participate in equity ownership and revenue share of 100% of net income. This approach garners support and acceptance from governments and residents in the communities the project aims to help. History of your project. AGRITECH emerged in response to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on food supply chains. It implemented proprietary traceability, agriculture AI, and a peer-to-peer marketplace to directly connect producers with buyers, making farming more profitable and sustainable. What’s next for your project? AGRITECH will focus on deploying its traceability and marketplace platform globally, starting with the most vulnerable communities before expanding smartly to maximize support. The project will continue to inform and educate farmers about the benefits of blockchain in agriculture. AGRITECH plans to list on Coin Market Cap, Coin Gecko, and other listing services for maximum market reach. What can your token be used for? AGT tokens can be used throughout the ecosystem, including resorts, retail relationships, and daily transactions on the platform.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 AGT 兌換 AUD
A$0.0202072464
|1 AGT 兌換 GBP
￡0.0102942576
|1 AGT 兌換 EUR
€0.0122006016
|1 AGT 兌換 USD
$0.01270896
|1 AGT 兌換 MYR
RM0.0564277824
|1 AGT 兌換 TRY
₺0.453074424
|1 AGT 兌換 JPY
¥1.983233208
|1 AGT 兌換 RUB
₽1.2548827104
|1 AGT 兌換 INR
₹1.0995792192
|1 AGT 兌換 IDR
Rp208.3435732224
|1 AGT 兌換 PHP
₱0.7433470704
|1 AGT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.6387523296
|1 AGT 兌換 BRL
R$0.0765079392
|1 AGT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0181738128
|1 AGT 兌換 BDT
৳1.5389279664
|1 AGT 兌換 NGN
₦19.7037174048
|1 AGT 兌換 UAH
₴0.5354284848
|1 AGT 兌換 VES
Bs0.6989928
|1 AGT 兌換 PKR
Rs3.5243216976
|1 AGT 兌換 KZT
₸6.622639056
|1 AGT 兌換 THB
฿0.430198296
|1 AGT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.4164726192
|1 AGT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.011438064
|1 AGT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0988757088
|1 AGT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1268354208