Agio 價格 (AGIO)
今天 Agio (AGIO) 的實時價格爲 0.01800717 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。AGIO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Agio 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 92.62 USD
- Agio 當天價格變化爲 -1.57%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AGIO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AGIO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Agio 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00028889666191627。
在過去30天內，Agio 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0081806483。
在過去60天內，Agio 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Agio 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00028889666191627
|-1.57%
|30天
|$ +0.0081806483
|+45.43%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Agio 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.52%
-1.57%
+2.78%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
AGIO - Exploring ERC-20 Covered Tokens in the Crypto Meta In response to the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market, our priority is to instill a sense of security among investors. Enter Agio: we've introduced "covered tokens," ERC20 tokens that offer complete protection from the moment they are exchanged from a standard asset to its cover counterpart. This innovative approach enables users to mitigate potential losses while still capitalizing on the upward trajectory of their investments. Agio operates as a decentralized and trustless platform where individuals can seamlessly swap their assets for covered tokens (Ctokens). These Ctokens mirror the value fluctuations of the underlying assets, yet guarantee 100% coverage against losses at the point of acquisition. This means users can shield themselves against up to 100% of potential losses in the cryptocurrency realm while retaining the potential for gains. Our objective is to revolutionize the way users engage with cryptocurrency markets by offering them the means to hedge against downward price movements. Through depositing their assets on our platform, users gain control over their potential losses. Our transparent fee structure ensures users are fully informed about the costs associated with swapping their assets into covered tokens, empowering them to make informed investment decisions.
