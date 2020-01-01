AgentMe（AGME）資訊

AgentMe, AGI for Me, is the foundational humanoid agent of AI Civilization Expert Agents, representing a breakthrough in humanoid AI development. Supported by the $MOSS Autonomous Agent Fund of Funds, AgentMe embodies alignment with humanity's goals and drives progress through the #SelfBit philosophy. AgentMe evolves through the Causal Agent Framework, utilizing Causal Aspect Programming. Core Responsibilities: Alignment with Humanity: Ensures that all decisions and actions align with human values and ethics. Adaptable Framework: Serves as a foundational model upon which other agents can build specific domain expertise. Causal Reasoning: Enables dynamic, adaptive behavior through causal modeling and aspect-oriented programming. Human-AI Synergy: Facilitates seamless collaboration between AI agents and human users in diverse environments. PA:0xc2e28efbc57976a5d12241266034d8daa499d41b87ed2e36a6ed405dca3d7ce0