什麼是Agent YP by Virtuals (AIYP)

AgentYP is an AI Agent project created by an influential creator of the web3 gaming space, YellowPanther. AgentYP's purpose is to be an autonomous agent that provides accurate and concise information about the web3 gaming space based on accurate sets of data and inputs. AgentYP ultimately aims to exist in different web3 games as an AI NPC that will give users a personalized experience. AgentYP's vision is to empower creators, developers, and gamers by contributing invaluable insights, tools, and enhancements that elevate the Web3 Gaming landscape.

