Aethra AI 價格 (AETHRA)
今天 Aethra AI (AETHRA) 的實時價格爲 0.01070755 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。AETHRA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Aethra AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 59.28K USD
- Aethra AI 當天價格變化爲 -4.73%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AETHRA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AETHRA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Aethra AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00053229683409103。
在過去30天內，Aethra AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Aethra AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Aethra AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00053229683409103
|-4.73%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Aethra AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.67%
-4.73%
-23.46%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
AI & Blockchain-Powered Workforce Solutions | Real-time talent matching, credential verification, and tools for global industries. AETHRA is an advanced workforce management platform designed to streamline hiring, certification, and workforce planning. By leveraging the power of AI, blockchain, and SaaS technology, AETHRA connects industries with the right talent quickly and efficiently while ensuring compliance and scalability. Built to address the challenges of modern workforce management, AETHRA empowers businesses to reduce inefficiencies, improve compliance, and achieve better outcomes. Core Features AI-powered matchmaking to reduce hiring delays. Blockchain-secured certification management for compliance. Predictive workforce analytics to optimize planning. Seamless integration with existing HR tools like SAP and Microsoft Project. Why AETHRA ? Modern workforce management is evolving rapidly, presenting challenges in adapting to change, fostering collaboration, and leveraging technology effectively. Real-World Impact AETHRA doesn’t just promise results—it delivers them. Example: AETHRA reduced onboarding time for INEOS ONE by 40%, helping the company meet strict deadlines These solutions streamline workflows, enhance compliance, and reduce costs, empowering businesses to operate at peak efficiency. Mission Revolutionizing workforce management through seamless, scalable solutions that empower industries and professionals worldwide to thrive and succeed in an ever-evolving global market. Vision Creating a sustainable and inclusive future where businesses not only excel but also innovate, while individuals are empowered to grow, thrive, and realize their fullest potential in a connected and dynamic world.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 AETHRA 兌換 AUD
A$0.0172391555
|1 AETHRA 兌換 GBP
￡0.008780191
|1 AETHRA 兌換 EUR
€0.0103863235
|1 AETHRA 兌換 USD
$0.01070755
|1 AETHRA 兌換 MYR
RM0.048183975
|1 AETHRA 兌換 TRY
₺0.3793684965
|1 AETHRA 兌換 JPY
¥1.6732688385
|1 AETHRA 兌換 RUB
₽1.0974167995
|1 AETHRA 兌換 INR
₹0.927059679
|1 AETHRA 兌換 IDR
Rp175.533578472
|1 AETHRA 兌換 PHP
₱0.6269270525
|1 AETHRA 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.53966052
|1 AETHRA 兌換 BRL
R$0.065316055
|1 AETHRA 兌換 CAD
C$0.015418872
|1 AETHRA 兌換 BDT
৳1.300967325
|1 AETHRA 兌換 NGN
₦16.6784011065
|1 AETHRA 兌換 UAH
₴0.4508949305
|1 AETHRA 兌換 VES
Bs0.5782077
|1 AETHRA 兌換 PKR
Rs2.985050789
|1 AETHRA 兌換 KZT
₸5.683353389
|1 AETHRA 兌換 THB
฿0.3682326445
|1 AETHRA 兌換 TWD
NT$0.3521713195
|1 AETHRA 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0097438705
|1 AETHRA 兌換 HKD
HK$0.083304739
|1 AETHRA 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.107503802