AetherX（AETX）資訊

AetherX (AETX) is a blockchain-based ecosystem designed to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized digital assets. Built on the BASE chain, AetherX enables secure, fast, and low-cost transactions while providing real-world utility through sector-specific tokens. The project focuses on multi-industry integration, offering applications in payments, asset management, e-commerce, and decentralized finance (DeFi). AetherX operates with a sustainable tokenomics model, reinvesting a portion of transaction fees into liquidity, business growth, and ecosystem development. With a commitment to compliance and scalability, AetherX aims to provide users with an efficient and adaptable Web3 experience, fostering seamless interactions between crypto and traditional economies.