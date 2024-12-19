Aether Games 價格 (AEG)
今天 Aether Games (AEG) 的實時價格爲 0.01246846 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.10M USD。AEG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Aether Games 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 553.15K USD
- Aether Games 當天價格變化爲 +18.41%
- 其循環供應量爲 246.25M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AEG兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AEG 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Aether Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00193887。
在過去30天內，Aether Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0087120184。
在過去60天內，Aether Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0040684335。
在過去90天內，Aether Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.000101914228654593。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00193887
|+18.41%
|30天
|$ +0.0087120184
|+69.87%
|60天
|$ +0.0040684335
|+32.63%
|90天
|$ +0.000101914228654593
|+0.82%
Aether Games 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.71%
+18.41%
+9.93%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Aether Games is a transmedia development studio focused on creating immersive experiences through games, series and interactive AI technologies. Aether Games is not only enhancing the gaming experience, but is also empowering players in a way that is also inclusive of traditional gamers. Aether Games have secured the Exclusive Rights to develop the Official Online Trading Card Game for "The Wheel of Time" series. Products lineup Aether: Trading Card Game Aether is a Trading Card Game set in the dark fantasy universe. Players use a variety of Adventurers, Creatures and Cards, each with their own unique mechanics, to craft powerful new strategies. Players quest for new cards and battle each other for ranks and rewards, all while customizing their decks and cards to suit their individual playstyles. With real-time online battles, deep strategy, and expansive card sets, Aether offers an immersive and rewarding gaming experience. Aether Saga Fully CGI 3D cinematic dark fantasy series about Holda and Einar, immersing the audience into the world of Aether. Aether Saga is a captivating story set in a mystical Viking world, where ancient Norse mythology intertwines with magical elements. Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time Venture into the legendary world of "The Wheel of Time" with Aether Games' upcoming title "Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time". "The Wheel of Time" is an epic fantasy masterpiece by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. Spanning 14 novels, it's a tale of magic, conflict, and destiny that has captivated millions worldwide. Its rich narrative and deep lore have made it one of the best-selling fantasy series ever, securing its place as a cultural phenomenon with a successful TV adaptation on AmazonPrime. Token Utility $AEG: Empowering Aether Games Ecosystem
