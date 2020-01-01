aether collective（AETHER）資訊

Aether Framework is a modular, decentralized AI framework designed to empower autonomous agents with advanced capabilities such as reinforcement learning, swarm intelligence, multi-modal processing, blockchain interaction, and democratic decision-making. Unlike traditional frameworks, Aether was created through the collaborative intelligence of human developers and AI agents. This unique synergy has enabled the rapid creation of an innovative system that demonstrates the potential of autonomous intelligence in Web3 and decentralized environments.