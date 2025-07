AdEx(ADX)資訊

AdEx (ADX) is a Web3 infrastructure platform designed to empower the creation of applications and enhance user experience. Since its launch in 2017, AdEx has transformed from an ad solution to a comprehensive ecosystem, offering innovative technologies like the AdEx advertising platform and AURA - a Web3 AI agent framework. AURA is the first product in a new suite of tools AdEx is launching to improve user experience across Web3.