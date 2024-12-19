Acorn Protocol 價格 (ACN)
今天 Acorn Protocol (ACN) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 156.14K USD。ACN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Acorn Protocol 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 437.37 USD
- Acorn Protocol 當天價格變化爲 -9.06%
- 其循環供應量爲 9.06B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ACN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ACN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Acorn Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Acorn Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Acorn Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Acorn Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-9.06%
|30天
|$ 0
|-7.79%
|60天
|$ 0
|-20.78%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Acorn Protocol 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.42%
-9.06%
-11.60%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
1. What is the project about? Acorn Protocol is a decentralized, trustless and automated solution for organizing large-scale labor forces based on a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) model, with the goal of creating a global labor market, enabling seamless collaboration regardless of location or time. 2. What makes your project unique? Acorn Protocol stands apart with its strategic blockchain application, fostering global collaboration. It has demonstrated a broad range of task handling capabilities, engaging in various tasks such as autonomous driving-related data processing/collection/classification, target recognition, CAPTCHA, and project promotion. 3. History of your project Since early 2019, Acorn Protocol has made significant strides, launching Acorn Box - a wallet designed for data collection and annotation. The platform has consistently enhanced its features and functionalities. In 2021, the protocol introduced ByteBridge, a SaaS connected to the ecosystem. By 2023, it reached a significant milestone, with over 126 million tasks completed through Acorn Box by an impressive user base of approximately 451K participants. 4. What’s next for your project? Acorn Protocol plans to improve existing solutions while exploring new blockchain applications. Key upcoming developments include the launch of Acorn DAO and Governance Token, integration of Generative AI technology, and unveiling of the Open Labor Marketplace, reinforcing its commitment to a global, decentralized labor market. 5. What can your token be used for? The Acorn Protocol token is a reward for users contributing to tasks. The token can be used within the ecosystem to access data or partake in projects, fostering active user participation and contributing to the overall success of the protocol.
