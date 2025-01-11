Accord AI 價格 (ACCORD)
今天 Accord AI (ACCORD) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 35.32K USD。ACCORD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Accord AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 34.65 USD
- Accord AI 當天價格變化爲 -0.94%
- 其循環供應量爲 100.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ACCORD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ACCORD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Accord AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Accord AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Accord AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Accord AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.94%
|30天
|$ 0
|-33.97%
|60天
|$ 0
|-31.54%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Accord AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-0.94%
-2.32%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
🪙 Accord AI: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading on Discord Step into the future of cryptocurrency with Accord AI, the first-ever crypto-specialized AI seamlessly integrated into Discord. Transform your trading experience with the ultimate CEX trading bot designed to bring the power of real-time trading, portfolio management, and secure cross-chain swaps directly to your Discord server. 🪙 Trade on CEX with Ease: Access global liquidity and trade on multiple top-tier exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, and more, directly from Discord—all without the hassle of KYC. Experience the freedom and efficiency of trading on your terms. 🪙 Comprehensive Token Audits: Instantly audit any token to identify security risks, rug pulls, or honeypots. With Accord AI, you have the insights you need to make informed and safe investment decisions. 🪙 Instant Price Fetching: Get up-to-the-second price information for any crypto asset. Whether it’s a trending token or a niche asset, Accord AI provides the market data you need when you need it. 🪙 Social Discovery for Tokens: Uncover and connect with the official social media channels for any token. Stay updated with the latest buzz and community discussions to keep your finger on the pulse of the crypto world. 🪙 Effortless Portfolio Management: View and manage the entire portfolio of any wallet directly within Discord. Accord AI helps you keep track of assets and make strategic decisions with confidence. 🪙 Seamless Cross-Chain Swaps: Execute secure, privacy-focused trades across different blockchain networks effortlessly. Accord AI simplifies complex transactions, saving you time and effort. 🪙 Holding $ACCORD is your key to unlocking a wealth of exclusive benefits within the Accord AI ecosystem. Here’s why you should be part of this exciting journey:
