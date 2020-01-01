AAG（AAG）資訊

AAG is a web3 infrastructure company focused on providing software that helps simplify interactions with blockchain applications and the Metaverse for both mainstream users and traditional companies. AAG provides a secure and easy-to-use MetaOne® wallet, as well as infrastructure software, such as a cross-chain search engine and Saakuru blockchain for enterprise companies. With the belief that education is the key to unlock the potential of web3, AAG is also exploring the concept of Learn-and-Earn with the mission of enabling economic opportunities worldwide via the Metaverse economy. AAG aims to bring 1 billion people into the Metaverse economy by 2030.