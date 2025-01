什麼是AADex Finance (ADE)

AADex Finance is the most lucrative installment platform bridging distances with the $ADE token, it is developed on BSC (BNB Smart Chain). AADEX Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project focusing on cross-chain asset management and liquidity. It aims to bridge the gap between different blockchain networks, allowing users to seamlessly manage their assets across various platforms. This is achieved through a combination of features including: + Cross-chain liquidity pools: Enables users to provide liquidity and earn yield across multiple blockchains. + Cross-chain asset exchange: Allows for the trading of assets across different blockchain networks. + Automated market maker (AMM): Provides a decentralized and efficient way to trade assets on the AADEX platform. + Staking and yield farming: Offers various ways for users to earn rewards by contributing to the platform's ecosystem.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

AADex Finance (ADE) 資源 白皮書 官網