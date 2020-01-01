aaa cat（AAA）資訊

Drippy stumbled upon this epic image of a black cat on Friday the 13th posted buy Sui Name Service and thought, "Wow, this would make a fire meme coin!" With all the buzz about Move Pump, Drippy wanted to test the meme creation tool on the platform. He created the token as a test and degens started to buy. He then posted it on his X account and all the Sui degens pushed it to complete the bonding curve within minutes. Now aaaCat is the fastest growing meme coin on Sui Network