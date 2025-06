什麼是A3S (AA)

The A3S Protocol, represented by the AA token, is a crypto project focused on developing a new paradigm for on-chain interactions through a structured process called "abstraction” that occurs in three stages: 1. Account Abstraction 2. Interaction Abstraction 3. Intent Abstraction A key component of the A3S Protocol is the introduction of Smart NFTs, a form of Non-Fungible Tokens that incorporate smart contract features. Unlike traditional NFTs that represent ownership of a unique item on the blockchain, Smart NFTs are embedded with programmable logic, enabling them to interact and react to certain events or conditions. They are dynamic and interactive, adaptable for various uses such as access control, participation in DeFi protocols, or integration into complex blockchain ecosystems.

A3S (AA) 資源 白皮書 官網

A3S(AA)代幣經濟

了解 A3S(AA)的代幣經濟,有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制,代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 AA 代幣的完整經濟學!