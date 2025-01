什麼是a16gems (A16G)

Turn your X profile into an instant tradable token—buy and sell creator coins with a few clicks. Create your coin by signing in with X, choosing a symbol, and launching it for free. Trade your friends' coins when they join using our smart bonding curve, which ensures fair and transparent pricing for everyone. The more people trade, the higher the value can go. Once your token's market cap reaches $69K, it automatically gets listed on Raydium DEX, opening up even more trading opportunities and potential growth.

a16gems (A16G) 資源 官網