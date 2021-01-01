X Empire（X）代幣經濟學

X Empire（X）資訊

$X 是基於 TON 區塊鏈的代幣，旨在為 X Empire 提供動力。X Empire 結合了 AI、NFT 和 Web-3 技術。

幣種官網：
https://xempire.io/
幣種白皮書：
https://x.com/xempiregame/status/1835026441349800357?lang=en
區塊查詢：
https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQB4zZusHsbU2vVTPqjhlokIOoiZhEdCMT703CWEzhTOo__X

X Empire（X）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 X Empire（X）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

X Empire（X）深度代幣結構解析

深入了解 X 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。

Overview

X Empire's tokenomics are designed to balance in-game rewards, long-term ecosystem incentives, and controlled market dynamics. The model covers token issuance, allocation, utility, incentive systems, and vesting (locking and unlocking) schedules. Below, you'll find a comprehensive exploration of each facet, including a summary table for clarity.

Issuance Mechanism

The token supply for X Empire is capped at 100 million tokens, with unlocks and distributions taking place over several years. Token issuance is gradual and governed by both time-based vesting schedules and event-driven rewards (such as game achievements or participation in competitive in-game business challenges).

Key points:

  • The token unlock timeline began with initial allocations in the early project years and accelerates through subsequent years, reaching full unlock around 2026.
  • The mechanism ensures that early contributors, investors, and the team receive tokens gradually rather than all at once, thus minimizing selling pressure or market shocks.

Allocation Mechanism

Tokens in X Empire are distributed across several core groups to nurture project development, incentivize user adoption, and maintain liquidity:

Allocation% of Total SupplyVesting/Unlocking Details
Investors~20–25%Early unlocks, front-loaded in schedule
Team & Advisors~15–20%Multi-year vesting, significant early unlocks
Ecosystem Development~25%Focused unlocks during ecosystem growth phase
Public Sale<5%Smaller, quick-to-market allocation
Testnets, Vendors, Marketing<10% (aggregate)Gradual, over the first few years
  • Investors: Receive a significant share early to secure funding, but remain subject to unlock schedules to align with long-term ecosystem growth.
  • Team & Advisors: Tokens vest gradually to reward ongoing contribution and retain talent.
  • Ecosystem: Purposefully incentivizes in-game activity, staking, and governance to build community utility and competitiveness.
  • Marketing & Testnets: Typically slower unlocks, focused on operational and growth initiatives.

Usage & Incentive Mechanisms

The token is essential to X Empire’s gameplay and ecosystem:

  • In-Game Currency: Used to purchase upgrades, compete in business-themed challenges, and interact with the game's economy.
  • Staking & Rewards: Users can stake tokens to earn yields, participate in governance votes, or access exclusive features.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: Tokens reward player contributions—achievements, referrals, content creation—to foster community engagement.
  • Governance: Token holders may propose and vote on key changes to the game or economic parameters.

Locking & Unlocking Mechanism

X Empire employs a combination of cliffs (delayed release) and linear vesting schedules to foster sustainable, predictable token distribution.

AllocationLocking PeriodVesting/Unlocking Details
Team12-month cliff2-year linear unlock after cliff
Advisors12-month cliff2-year linear unlock after cliff
InvestorsMinimal cliffLinear unlock, early in project timeline
Ecosystem12-month cliff2-year linear unlock after cliff
Public SaleNone100% unlocked at Token Generation Event
  • Vesting Schedule: Most categories unlock linearly over a 24-month period following a 12-month cliff; ensures no large supply shock at any point.
  • Public Sale: Immediate unlock, maximizing accessibility for community participants.
  • Ecosystem/Marketing/Partners: Unlocks favor ongoing, long-term project growth, not quick exits.

Unlocking Timeline

  • Initial Distribution: Unlocking began gradually post-launch (around or after 2021).
  • Acceleration: From 2022—2025, unlocks increase, particularly for Team, Investors, and Ecosystem cohorts.
  • Full Unlock: By 2026, nearly all allocations are released, and no significant new unlocks are scheduled thereafter. This aligns with best practices for project stabilization and long-term decentralization.

Summary Table

GroupAllocation (%)Locking MechanismUnlock ScheduleMain Utility
Investors~20–25Minimal cliffAccelerated, early unlockCapital, growth support
Team & Advisors~15–2012-month cliff24-month linear after cliffBuilder and advisory incentives
Ecosystem~2512-month cliff24-month linear after cliffIn-game and strategic incentives
Public Sale<5None100% at TGELiquidity, community adoption
Marketing/Other<10 (aggregate)GradualOver first 2–3 yearsGrowth, strategic campaigns

Implications & Insights

  • Sustainability: The extended and transparent unlock schedule supports price and ecosystem stability.
  • Alignment: Cliff and vesting periods maintain alignment among team, investors, and users.
  • Long-Term Utility: Emphasis on in-game mechanics, staking, and governance ensures that X Empire’s token remains essential and valuable well beyond launch.

Cautions

  • Unlock Waves: As with most vesting schedules, sudden unlocks (i.e., after the cliff) can introduce circulating supply spikes, potentially impacting market price and sentiment.
  • Usage Drives Demand: Long-term value depends on sustained in-game engagement, consistent incentive mechanisms, and community adoption.

In sum, X Empire’s tokenomics reflect contemporary best practices in crypto gaming, blending gradual distribution, vested interests, and utility-driven design for a robust, incentive-aligned ecosystem.

X Empire（X）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 X Empire（X）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 X 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

X 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 X 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 X 代幣的實時價格吧！

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。