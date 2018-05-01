什麼是 ()

Vidy is the world’s first decentralized Ad eco placing video ads across 100s of millions of webpages via an open-source NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. Vidy has invented the Vidylink, which highlights hyper-relevant text on pages automatically through natural language processing. When a user holds down on a vidylink they see a dynamic video revealed that fortifies what they just read, and they earn VidyCoin for each second that they hold, being able to swipe up to then make a one tap purchase with VidyCoin without ever leaving the page. Vidy rewards users, gives them the power of choice, and opens up a whole new dimension of ad inventory that never existed before.

已在MEXC上市，這意味著您可以在我們的平台上輕鬆購買、持有、轉讓和質押這些貨幣！如果您想了解該代幣的更多信息，請訪問我們的數字資產介紹頁面。



